IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,199 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 151.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIRT opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of -0.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

