IFP Advisors Inc Sells 722 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FR opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

