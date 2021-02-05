IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in LPL Financial by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.64.

LPLA opened at $117.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.39. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $121.57.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

