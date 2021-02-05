IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) Insider Charlie Rozes Purchases 4,000 Shares

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) insider Charlie Rozes bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 774 ($10.11) per share, for a total transaction of £30,960 ($40,449.44).

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) stock opened at GBX 770 ($10.06) on Friday. IG Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 534.22 ($6.98) and a one year high of GBX 919.50 ($12.01). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 846.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 802.65. The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a GBX 12.96 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IGG shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 833 ($10.88).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

