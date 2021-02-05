IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut IGM Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC assumed coverage on IGM Financial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on IGM Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.7245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

