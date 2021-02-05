Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.60-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.68. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.60-8.00 EPS.

NYSE:ITW traded up $5.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,965. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.84 and a 200-day moving average of $200.16. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

