Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Up 6.9%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $13.97. 874,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,152,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $383.31 million, a P/E ratio of -284.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $32,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,805.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 26,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $243,399.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,039,894 shares of company stock valued at $29,572,721. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Immersion by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the third quarter worth $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

