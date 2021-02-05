Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on April 1st

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1712 per share by the energy company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Imperial Oil has raised its dividend by 36.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $24.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. TheStreet raised Imperial Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

