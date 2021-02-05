Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €26.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.87 ($37.50).

Infineon Technologies AG has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

About Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

