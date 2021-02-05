Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33, Yahoo Finance reports. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.14. 109,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,630. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

IFNNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

