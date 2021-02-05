Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IFNNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.14. 109,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $43.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

