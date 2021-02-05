Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Shares Up 7.3%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $21.86. 744,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,016,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

IEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $435.04 million, a PE ratio of 318.22 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $522.23 million during the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $169,440.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $44,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,554 shares of company stock valued at $321,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

