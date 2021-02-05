ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,336,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,049 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 9,000.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 920,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 910,353 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth $3,132,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,600,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 209,466 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth $983,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

