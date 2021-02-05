Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Announces Earnings Results

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of INGR traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.52. 5,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,872. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

