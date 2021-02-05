Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Trading 10.8% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)’s stock price traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $83.54 and last traded at $83.18. 1,603,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 651,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.05.

The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,590,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Ingredion by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,093 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,198,000 after acquiring an additional 528,181 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ingredion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.83.

Ingredion Company Profile (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

