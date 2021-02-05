Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Trading Down 13.5% After Insider Selling

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) fell 13.5% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.60. 18,166,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 20,559,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Specifically, CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,506 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INO. Roth Capital cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

