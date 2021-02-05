Insider Buying: Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,484.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ARAY stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $488.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ARAY shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 2,065.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 604,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 576,250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 724.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 543,073 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 33.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 268,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,401,000 after buying an additional 224,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Accuray by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 176,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

