Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) Director Acquires C$26,220.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) Director Morris Prychidny purchased 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.15 per share, with a total value of C$26,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 488,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$561,893.45.

Morris Prychidny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Morris Prychidny bought 15,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,250.00.

Shares of TSE:NHK opened at C$1.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.43. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.97 and a one year high of C$2.90. The firm has a market cap of C$61.03 million and a PE ratio of -16.44.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. Its land position covers an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that consists of the Colomac Gold Project in the Northwest Territories.

