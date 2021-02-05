Insider Buying: Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L) (LON:SHB) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L) (LON:SHB) insider Ruth Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($35,667.62).

Shares of LON SHB opened at GBX 555 ($7.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 547.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 523.16. Shaftesbury PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 927 ($12.11).

About Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

