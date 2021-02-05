Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CFO Sells 643 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 643 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $31,654.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Douglas Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Richard Douglas Booth sold 658 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $35,314.86.

EPAY opened at $47.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.21, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 908,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after acquiring an additional 121,425 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 897,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 544,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,974,000 after acquiring an additional 27,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 413,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

