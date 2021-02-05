Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $1,713,875.73 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EW opened at $85.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

