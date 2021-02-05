Insider Selling: Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Insider Sells $157,850.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $157,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $163,200.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $129,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $523.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.74. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.95 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,156,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 702,962 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,340 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 11.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the period. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

