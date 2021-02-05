Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells 4,530 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 4,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,518,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HZNP stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,614,000 after buying an additional 1,249,989 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after purchasing an additional 629,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 127.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,540,000 after purchasing an additional 486,385 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,433,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 70.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 945,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,477,000 after purchasing an additional 390,965 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

