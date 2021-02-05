Insider Selling: Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CEO Sells $2,541,074.25 in Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $28.67 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $381.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.50 million. Analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,834,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,286,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,968,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

