Insider Selling: LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Insider Sells $727,415.00 in Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LiveRamp stock opened at $79.84 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 53.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.45.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

