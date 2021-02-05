Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Sells $1,080,755.28 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $1,080,755.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick Cs Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Patrick Cs Lo sold 17,268 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $564,318.24.

On Thursday, November 5th, Patrick Cs Lo sold 14,978 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $489,481.04.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial upped their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

