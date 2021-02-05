Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insider Sells 973 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $55,422.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,965.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neil Gregory Almstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 541 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total transaction of $34,164.15.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $70.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,459,000 after purchasing an additional 73,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,714,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 40.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

