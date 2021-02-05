Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Barbara Weber sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barbara Weber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00.

Shares of RVMD stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.23. 2,615,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,896. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. The company had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

RVMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

