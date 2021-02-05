Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Sells $404,384.64 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $404,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,068.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 794,399 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,344.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,169,000 after acquiring an additional 293,163 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,164,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,687,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,208,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

