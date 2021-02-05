Insider Selling: Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) SVP Sells 3,711 Shares of Stock

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of XEL opened at $63.59 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also: Insider Trading

