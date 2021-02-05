Insight Chain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.86 Million (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Insight Chain token can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00004354 BTC on popular exchanges. Insight Chain has a market cap of $581.47 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain Token Profile

Insight Chain (CRYPTO:INB) is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

Insight Chain Token Trading

Insight Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

