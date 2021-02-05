Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

MET stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.59. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

