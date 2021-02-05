Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $428,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,691 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,105,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 71,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

