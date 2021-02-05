Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $783,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,184. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $315.84 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $363.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.45.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

