Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $63.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.