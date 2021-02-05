Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded by Northland Securities to Underperform

Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $57.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Wedbush boosted their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.64.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 47,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in Intel by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 8,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Intel by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,234,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $63,934,000 after purchasing an additional 292,521 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Intel by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 72,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

