IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGX.V) (CVE:IGX) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGX.V) (CVE:IGX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.28. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGX.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 2,550 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$40.01 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26.

Get IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGX.V) alerts:

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGX.V) (CVE:IGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that IntelGenx Technologies Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGX.V) Company Profile (CVE:IGX)

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.