Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $159,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $114.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.22. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

