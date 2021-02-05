International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities to “Buy”

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.93% from the stock’s previous close.

IP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.34.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.