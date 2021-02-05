International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.68

Shares of International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.68 and traded as high as $89.50. International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) shares last traded at $85.60, with a volume of 316,735 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a market cap of £191.52 million and a P/E ratio of -8.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.27, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

