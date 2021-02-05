International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.72. Approximately 201,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 165,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

INSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on International Seaways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $495.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

