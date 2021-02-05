Intersect Capital LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in HSBC by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 221,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 419,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 101,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC opened at $26.96 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

