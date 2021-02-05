Intersect Capital LLC Takes $261,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 81,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $101.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.