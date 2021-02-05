Intersect Capital LLC Takes $347,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $48.33 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

