Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Shares Up 8.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) shares shot up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.54. 202,791 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 91,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

Get Intevac alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,424.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Intevac by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 132,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Intevac by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intevac in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 337,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intevac by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 60,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $151.47 million, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19.

About Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.