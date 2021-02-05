Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.28. Approximately 2,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 3.14% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

