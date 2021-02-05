Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.14

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and traded as high as $24.50. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund shares last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 1,149 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.65% of Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DBV)

PowerShares DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (the Fund) is an index tracking fund and does not utilize any trading system, whether discretionary, systematic or otherwise. The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

