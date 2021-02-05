Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.92

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.92 and traded as low as $24.56. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 1,424,341 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUP. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the third quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 94,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 36.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP)

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.