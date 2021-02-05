Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.15

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $3.85. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 8,061,887 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVR. Bank of America lifted their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $772.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

In other news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $37,236.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

