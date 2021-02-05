Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 673,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 49,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 118,992 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

